Paris, October 14: France on Wednesday announced to impose health emergency in the country to control the second wave of COVID-19 cases. The announcement was made shortly before President Emmanuel Macron's address to announce new coronavirus measures.

The COVID-19 measures are likely to include strict lockdown in the European country. Notably, France lifted lockdown in July this year after there was a drop in COVID-19 cases. Currently, the country's caseload stands at 756,472, with a total of 32,942 fatalities.

Currently, the country's caseload stands at 743,479, with a total of 32,825 fatalities. The number of patients who are receiving treatment in hospital surged to 8,671, up from 8,252 on Sunday. On October 10, France recorded 26,896 new cases, setting a new all-time high. France's Defence Chief Misled Nation on Troops' Virus Safety.

Early on Monday, two more French cities, Toulouse and Montpellier, joined the list of maximum alert zones. Notably, capital Paris, Marseille, Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Grenoble, Saint-Etienne and Guadeloupe, an overseas region, re already on the list of alert zones.

In those zones, where the incidence rate exceeds 250 people per 100,000 inhabitants and over 30 percent of beds in intensive care units are occupied with COVID-19-19 patients, the authorities have already announced additional restrictive rules. That includes closure of bars, pools and gyms, tougher health protocol in restaurants, cinemas and theatres.

