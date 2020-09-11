Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said that Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will head to Doha later in the day to participate in the intra-Afghan peace talks.

"I can announce, with great pride, that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be departing this evening on a historic trip to Doha, Qatar, for the beginning of intra-Afghan peace negotiations," Trump said at a press conference at the White House.

He further said that the number of US soldiers in Afghanistan will be reduced to 4,000 in a very short period of time.

"Similarly, in Iraq, the number of US soldiers will soon come down to 2,000 only," he added.

Speaking on the recent peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Trump said that a dialogue with Saudi Arabia has begun regarding the Middle East peace talks.

"I spoke to the king of Saudi Arabia, so we're talking. We just started the dialogue and you'll have them come in," he said.

He further said that one other country could be joining the bilateral agreement between Israel and the UAE by the time the signing ceremony takes place at the White House next week. (ANI)

