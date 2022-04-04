Amsterdam [Netherlands], April 4 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday arrived at Schiphol International Airport in Amsterdam. He is on a three-day official visit to the Netherlands.

Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, Henk Staghouwer, received President Kovind at Airport.

Earlier on Wednesday, MEA's joint secretary Rudrendra Tandon said President Kovind, during the visit, will hold discussions with His Royal Majesties and PM Mark Rutte.

He will also host a cultural performance there to be graced by King Willem -Alexander and Queen Maxima, Tandon said.

This visit comes after President Kovind visited Turkmenistan.

During his visit, President Kovind met Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow. Both sides also signed four MoUs in the field of Culture and Art, Disaster Management, Youth matters and Financial intelligence, Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) informed.

Kovind's visit to Turkmenistan is not only the first visit by an Indian President to the country but this is also the first visit hosted by the newly elected President of Turkmenistan. (ANI)

