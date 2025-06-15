Larnaca [Cyprus], June 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Cyprus on his first visit to the Mediterranean country on Sunday. Upon his arrival, he was received by the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the "special gesture" reflective of strong mutual ties. He provided details of the interactions which PM Modi will hold in Cyprus.

The details were shared by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a video message on X.

"Our ties with Cyprus is historic, warm and enduring. Today, on arrival at the airport, he was received by the President of Cyprus. This is reflective of how strong our ties are. This was a special gesture from the Cyprus side," he said.

He informed that PM Modi and President Christodoulides would address a business roundtable to discuss ideas for strengthening the India-Cyprus business partnership.

He noted that the business partnership would explore newer areas of engagement such as "data, innovation, digital payments, shipbuilding, ports".

"Prime Minister will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace after which he will have delegation level talks and press engagement and thereafter he will depart Cyprus for his next destination," he informed.

Signficantly, MEA Spokesperson informed that the President Christodoulides will host a banquet luncheon in honour of Prime Minister, "Today in the evening he (President Christodoulides) is hosting a private dinner for Prime Minister."

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday received a heartfelt welcome from the Indian diaspora in Limassol, as he arrived in Cyprus as part of his three-nation tour, including Canada and Croatia. PM Modi was seen being greeted by the diaspora with bouquets as he arrived at his hotel and the Prime Minister also engaged with the diaspora, exchanging greetings and acknowledging their support.

It is the first-ever visit by an Indian PM to the Mediterranean nation. His arrival is being described as a historic moment by both Indian and Cypriot diplomatic sources.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Indian community for their affection. He wrote, "I thank the Indian community for the affection. India will keep working to deepen ties with Cyprus in the times to come."

PM Modi, accompanied by a large delegation of around 100 officials, is visiting Cyprus at the invitation of President Nicos Christodoulides.

The visit holds significance as Cyprus has been a consistent supporter of India's positions on Kashmir, cross-border terrorism, and reforms in the United Nations Security Council. Cyprus takes over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union from January 1. The visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India's engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union.

PM Modi's visit follows an invitation extended to him by Christodoulides and comes eight years after then-President Nicos Anastasiades visited India. (ANI)

