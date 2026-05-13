World News | President Trump Arrives in China for High-stakes Summit with President Xi Jingping

Beijing [China], May 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday arrived in China for a high-stakes summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He was received on arrival by China's Vice President Han Zheng. US Ambassador to China David Perdue was among those present.

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It is the first state visit of the US President to China since Trump's last visit in 2017.

Earlier in the day, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press conference that the leaders of US and China will hold in- depth discussions.

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"Heads-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in providing strategic guidance for China-U.S. relations. We welcome President Trump's state visit to China. During the visit, the two Heads of State will have an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning China-US relations and world peace and development. China stands ready to work with the US to expand cooperation and manage differences in the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit, and provide more stability and certainty for a transforming and volatile world," he said.

The two Presidents will meet each other in person since their Busan meeting last October.

China's Embassy in the United States on Wednesday reiterated its position on key sensitive issues in China-US relations, stating that certain issues constitute "four red lines" that must not be challenged during US President Donald Trump's visit to China from May 13 to 15.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "The four red lines in China-US relations must not be challenged." In an image along the post, it listed them as 'The Taiwan Question', 'Democracy and Human Rights', 'Paths and Political Systems' and 'China's Development Right.' (ANI)

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