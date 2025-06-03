Kathmandu, Jun 3 (PTI) The pro-monarchists on Tuesday continued their indefinite protest for restoration of monarchy for the sixth consecutive day, barring Monday when they observed the memorial of slain king Birendra Shah.

On Monday, Nepal observed the 24th memorial day of the Narayanhiti Royal Palace massacre, a tragic event that claimed the lives of King Birendra Shah and several members of the royal family on June 1, 2001.

Also Read | US Shocker: Physical Education Teacher Sexually Abuses Multiple Students Inside Baltimore School, Arrested.

During the protests led by Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) president Rajendra Lingden and former home minister and RPP president Kamal Thapa, the agitators chanted slogans against the republic system and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Tuesday's protest, which remained peaceful according to the police, was organised at Sifal ground near Pashupatinath temple area, where hundreds of pro-monarchists gathered and shouted slogans, demanding reinstatement of monarchy.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Pakistan Dossier 'Validates' India's Operational Narrative, Confirms Indian Strikes on Key Cities Including Peshawar and Sindh's Hyderabad.

The pro-monarchist groups, including the RPP, had launched Kathmandu-centred protest programmes from May 29 with the objectives of reinstatement of monarchy and establishment of a Hindu state in Nepal.

On May 30, the authorities had banned protests and public gatherings around the Narayanhiti Palace area in Kathmandu, amid demonstrations by pro-monarchist groups.

According to a notice issued by Chief District Officer Rishiram Tiwari, the restriction was imposed until July 8.

Similar prohibitory orders had earlier been enforced in front of the residences of the President and Vice President, the Parliament building as well as in Bhadrakali, Singha Durbar and surrounding areas.

Nepalese political parties, through a Parliament declaration, abolished the 240-year-old monarchy in 2008 and turned the erstwhile Hindu kingdom into a secular, federal, democratic republic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)