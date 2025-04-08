Kathmandu [Nepal], April 8 (ANI): Defying government orders and tight security restrictions, the pro-monarchy Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) staged a protest march in the heart of Kathmandu on Monday, demanding the restoration of the monarchy and a Hindu state in Nepal.

The demonstration comes in the wake of heightened tensions between royalist supporters and state authorities, with several recent protests spiraling into violence. In March, a major clash between pro-monarchists and police resulted in multiple injuries and arrests, including those of RPP Vice President Rabindra Mishra and General Secretary Dhawal Shumsher Rana.

Demonstrators have been calling for the reinstatement of Nepal's former constitutional monarchy, which was abolished in 2006 following a popular uprising.

Authorities had denied the RPP permission to organise their protest at Bhrikutimandap, a key location near Singhadurbar--the country's administrative hub--citing security risks and the presence of other pre-scheduled demonstrations. In a letter made public by the District Administration Office (DAO) Kathmandu on Sunday, officials stated, "it is not appropriate to hold a program at Bhrikutimandap at this time due to security concerns, as other protest programs (teachers' protest, Rastriya Janamorcha programs, and pre-scheduled programs) are also taking place at Bhrikutimandap."

The RPP had submitted a formal request for permission on April 4, but the DAO, in consultation with the District Security Committee, advised the party to consider alternative venues such as Sifal Ground or the Balkhu area. The party has not yet officially responded to the DAO's suggestion.

The decision by the local administration comes just over a week after a deadly pro-monarchy rally in the Tinkune area, where violence between demonstrators and police claimed two lives and led to a temporary curfew in parts of Kathmandu.

That protest was called by controversial businessman Durga Prasain and received support from the RPP. The ensuing chaos left dozens injured on both sides, prompting renewed scrutiny over the growing royalist movement.

Formed in the 1990s following the end of the ban on political parties under the monarchy, the RPP has consistently advocated for the return of the kingship and a Hindu state. Though its political influence has fluctuated over the years - securing 8 seats in the 2008 Constituent Assembly, dropping to 1 in 2017, and then rebounding with 14 seats in the 2022 elections--the party remains a significant voice among royalist supporters.

Nepal, a nation of over 30 million people, is home to a Hindu majority of 81.19 per cent, according to the 2022 census. The monarchy was formally dismantled in 2006 after King Gyanendra's emergency rule sparked mass protests.

The movement, known as People's Movement II, ended with the reinstatement of parliament and the ushering in of a democratic republic known as Loktantra, or People's Rule. (ANI)

