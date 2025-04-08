Nottinghamshire, April 8: A plastic surgeon broke into the home of his colleague, Dr Graeme Perks, and launched a violent attack in a bid to eliminate him during a professional dispute. 61-year-old Peter Brooks, armed with a knife and petrol, attempted to murder Perks in January 2021 after disciplinary hearings were initiated against him. The attack took place at Perks’ 1 million Euro home in Halam, Nottinghamshire, where Brooks also set out to cause an arson attack.

A report by The Mirror revealed that Brooks cycled in snowy conditions to Perks’ residence in the early hours, dressed in camouflage and carrying a crowbar, petrol, matches, and a knife. He smashed through a conservatory window, doused the property in petrol, and stabbed Dr Perks when he came downstairs to investigate the noise. Perks, who had retired just a month earlier, sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital by his wife and son. Colombia Shocker: UK Scientist Killed, Body Parts Stuffed in Suitcase and Dumped in Stream While Vacationing in Santa Marta; Probe On.

Despite the severe damage to his liver, pancreas, and intestines, Perks survived due to quick medical treatment and the efforts of his colleagues. Brooks, meanwhile, was later found by police “cold and asleep” on a garden bench, after he injured his hand during the attack and was arrested after being treated in hospital. The jury at Leicester Crown Court heard that Brooks had a deep-seated grudge against Perks, who had participated in disciplinary proceedings that could cost him his job. Sheffield Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death at a Catholic School in England, Suspect Teenager Detained.

In court, Brooks faced charges of attempted murder, arson, and possession of a knife. Prosecutors outlined the premeditated nature of his crime, with evidence showing that Brooks was intent on removing Perks from his life. After a lengthy trial and numerous attempts to delay the proceedings, Brooks was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and other related charges. The Mirror reports that despite Brooks' attempts to delay justice, the court ultimately found him guilty, and he will be sentenced on June 3.

