iPhone 18 Pro Latest Leaks; Check Expected Price, Other Specifications

Mumbai, May 25: Apple is reportedly gearing up for a notable design refinement with its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series, as new leaks involving protective screen accessories suggest shifts in the handset's front layout. While the core design language is expected to remain consistent with recent Pro models, these reports indicate that the next generation of flagship iPhones may feature a more streamlined front profile.

Industry reports suggest that Apple is planning a split-launch strategy for the 2026-2027 period. The high-performance iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, along with a rumoured foldable device, are expected to debut at a September 2026 event. In contrast, the standard, non-Pro iPhone 18 models are anticipated to arrive in the spring of 2027, marking a departure from Apple's traditional annual release cycle. iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera, Price, Specifications and Design; Know All Before September 2026 Launch.

Refined Display and Dynamic Island

A primary focus of these latest leaks is the evolution of the Dynamic Island. Multiple reports suggest that Apple is working to reduce the width of this feature by approximately 25 to 35 per cent. By shifting some Face ID components beneath the display, the company aims to free up additional usable screen space, offering a more immersive experience for gaming and video playback without abandoning the iconic interface entirely.

Regarding display sizes, the industry consensus points towards Apple maintaining the current dimensions of 6.3 inches for the iPhone 18 Pro and 6.9 inches for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. While there has been some speculation regarding a move to larger panels, recent technical data and prototype leaks suggest that Apple will retain the existing footprint, focusing instead on efficiency through new LTPO+ display technology.

Performance and Hardware Upgrades

Internally, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is set to introduce the A20 Pro chipset, which will be Apple’s first mobile processor manufactured on TSMC’s 2nm process. This transition is expected to yield a 10–15 per cent increase in CPU performance alongside a 30 per cent gain in power efficiency. Furthermore, the devices are tipped to feature 12GB of RAM to better facilitate on-device artificial intelligence tasks and heavy multitasking. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India, Expected Specifications and Features.

Camera capabilities are also expected to receive a significant boost. The Pro series will likely retain a triple 48MP camera system, with the primary sensor receiving an innovative variable aperture mechanism. This addition is intended to give users greater manual control over light intake and depth-of-field effects. Additional hardware highlights include the debut of Apple's in-house C2 5G modem and a slightly increased battery capacity for the Pro Max, which may house a cell between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).