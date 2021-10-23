Islamabad [Pakistan], October 23 (ANI): Residents of the Pakistani city Taxila staged protests and blocked the Taxila-Hattar road for hours against the robberies, local media reported on Saturday.

"The residents of various villages of Union council Usman Khattar on Friday blocked Taxila- Hattar road for hours to register their protest against robberies," Dawn reported.

This comes after a man and his wife who were coming home after attending a marriage ceremony were intercepted by armed robbers on Gudu Road and deprived them of cash, mobile phone and gold ornaments, the Pakistani publication reported.

As the couple reaches their house and narrated the matter to their family and relatives, all the notables of the area gathered and announced to stage a protest.

Talking to the media, locals said the police action was nowhere visible after several incidents of robberies and snatching or stealing, Dawn reported.

They said it seemed that criminals are above the law and police were supporting them. They further stated that over four motorcycles have either been stolen or snatched within a week but none of them had been recovered, which proved that local police were helping the robbers, the Pakistani publication reported.

Haji Zahid Rafeeq- local office-bearer of traders union said that he provided CCTV footage to the Taxila Cantt police in which a man was seen snatching a motorcycle and police were informed about the whereabouts of the accused who was subsequently traced and picked, Dawn reported.

He added that police recovered the motorcycle and handed it over to the owner but no case was registered against the snatcher and the accused was set free after taking illegal gratification.

Hafiz Tahir, who was looted by armed robbers, said police had failed to address the growing lawlessness in the area.

It is the second protest from the public against the growing lawlessness in the city.

Earlier on Sunday, scores of people from different walks of life especially traders took out a protest rally to register their protest against the growing lawlessness in the city, the publication said. (ANI)

