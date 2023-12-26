Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Bhimber [PoK], December 26 (ANI): Political activists in the Bhimber town of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir organised a protest rally opposing Islamabad's repressive grasp on the region.

The demonstration emphasised the necessity for the people of PoK to have a voice against the federal government's oppressive measures.

Protesters were heard yelling, "Our land, others' rule," in opposition to the federal government's needless authority.

One of the demonstrators at the rally said, "We have been denying rights for the last 70 years; we have been transformed into dead bodies, and no one is letting us speak."

The demonstrators claimed that the government was in charge of PoK's institutions through coercion. Protesters, furious over the rise in wheat prices and inflated electricity bills, claimed that those in positions of authority have never paid bills for any facilities.

A famous patriotic song from the Indian movie Karma - "Aye watan tere liye" was also sung by the demonstrators.

The people of PoK have been struggling for their rights ever since Pakistan's illegitimate occupation began in the region.

They have been subjected to unfair treatment by Islamabad's successive governments, however, the locals in the region have started to speak out against the government in recent years. (ANI)

