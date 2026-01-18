Davos [Switzerland], January 18 (ANI): Around 600 people participated in a two-day-long protest march toward Davos, where the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting is due to begin on Monday.

The demonstration, held on Saturday (local time), underscores growing public discontent with the influential gathering of global political and business leaders, reports Swissinfo, the international online service of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation.

Protesters set off from Kublis in southeastern Switzerland, trekking through wintry terrain toward Davos in what organisers described as a statement against capitalism, entrenched power structures, and policies they see as contributing to climate change and social inequality. Many carried placards with slogans calling for "Democracy rather than WEF dictatorship" and opposing oligarchic influence on global affairs.

Participants in the march represent a broad mix of activists from Switzerland and abroad, united in their criticism of the WEF's role in shaping economic and environmental policies. A spokesperson for the "Strike-WEF" collective said the presence of high-profile attendees, including international political figures, has intensified the urgency and visibility of their protest.

Organisers have framed their opposition not simply as a rejection of one event, but as a challenge to what they see as systemic issues in global governance. Calls for a democratised economy based on public needs, rather than elite interests, were central themes throughout the demonstration, reports Swissinfo.

While the WEF meeting in Davos draws thousands of influential leaders, including heads of state, CEOs, and policy experts to discuss global challenges, critics argue that such forums lack democratic legitimacy and fail to address the root causes of crises facing the world today.

Security in and around Davos has been heightened in recent days as authorities prepare for the annual summit that runs until Friday, January 23, with other protests and demonstrations expected in the coming week.

On Sunday, the protesters are due to arrive in Davos and join an anti-WEF demonstration organised by the youth section of the left-wing Social Democratic Party, Swissinfo said. (ANI)

