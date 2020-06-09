World News | Protestor Shoves Police Officer in Charlotte

World. (File Image)

Charlotte, Jun 9 (AP) A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer who has met with and walked with demonstrators a number of times was involved in a scuffle Monday afternoon with protestors a day after he'd had another tense interaction.

Video shows CMPD Captain Brad Koch surrounded by chanting protestors Monday in front of the local government center before a white male protestor approaches and shoves him.

After being pushed, Koch took the man to the ground as more protestors were seen piling on. He was the only officer in the immediate vicinity.

No injuries were reported but in a tweet, CMPD said Koch was “assaulted in broad daylight” and is asking for the public's help to identify those involved.

Koch has repeatedly walked with protesters through the city. He was pictured kneeling alongside them last week. The police department said in a tweet that he has walked more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) with protesters in recent days.

But his interactions haven't been well-received by all protesters. Some say he isn't welcome to march with them. (AP)

