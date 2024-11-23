Gilgit [PoGB], November 23 (ANI): Protest demonstrations broke out across different areas of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan after Friday prayers, with thousands of people taking to the streets to denounce the attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lower Kurram district, which resulted in the deaths of at least 42 people and left over 30 others injured.

Rallies took place in Skardu, Gilgit, Kharmang, Hunza, Nagar, Sirmik, and other regions, where participants expressed support for the victims' families and called for justice. Demonstrators chanted slogans condemning the government and law enforcement agencies for their inability to protect citizen's local media Hum English reported.

According to the report in Skardu, a large protest started at Imamia Jamma Masjid following Friday prayers. Thousands took to the streets, criticising the authorities for their alleged negligence in protecting the Shia community. Speakers at the rally accused the government and security agencies of failing to take adequate measures to prevent attacks against the Shia community and called for swift action to ensure the safety of Parachinar residents.

A similar protest in Gilgit saw demonstrators march from Imamia Jamma Masjid to denounce the violence in Lower Kurram. Participants demanded strong, effective measures against militants and their supporters nationwide to prevent further atrocities.

The report further stated that the protestors voiced their anger at the authorities' failure to control escalating militancy, questioning how terrorists could act freely while the state remained passive. They called on the government to implement strong actions to restore law and order and protect vulnerable communities.

The rallies highlighted the increasing frustration within the Shia community and their demand for concrete actions to safeguard their lives and rights. Protest leaders stressed the importance of accountability and the development of a thorough plan to address the threat of terrorism. (ANI)

