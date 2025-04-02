Istanbul, Apr 2 (AP) Protests that erupted across Turkiye following the arrest of Istanbul's opposition mayor took a new direction Wednesday as government opponents called for a one-day shopping boycott.

The boycott, which was launched by student groups, called for consumers not to engage in commercial activity for a day and for businesses to shutter.

Large-scale anti-government protests began last month after the jailing of Ekrem Imamoglu, the main challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I wholeheartedly support the consumer boycott initiated by the youth against this oppression of students, mothers, fathers and siblings. I invite everyone to join this boycott and use their power that comes from consumption,” said Ozgur Ozel, leader of Imamoglu's Republican People's Party, or CHP, on social media.

The immediate effect of the nationwide boycott was not apparent but it sparked a quick response from the government.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya called it “sabotage” and a “coup attempt against our economy” while Trade Minister Omer Bolat said companies that suffer financial losses would be able to file a claim for compensation against those calling for the boycott.

Bolat posted images of himself shopping on social media, alongside comments saying it was a “day of protecting the national economy.”

The head of Turkiye's broadcasting authority announced possible action against news channels that publicised the boycott. Last week, the authority issued a 10-day airwave ban for one opposition channel, as well as fines and programme suspensions to others.

Imamoglu, in a social media post from the prison where he has been held since March 23, said European politicians had started to cut ties with Turkiye. He said Marta Kos, the European Union's commissioner for enlargement, and lawmaker Dario Nardella had cancelled their attendance at the upcoming Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkiye.

The mayor faces corruption and terrorism charges that observers say are politically motivated. The government insists the judiciary is independent and free of political interference. While in prison he was confirmed as the CHP's presidential candidate in an election currently scheduled for 2028, but which is likely to take place earlier.

According to the independent ANKA News Agency, some 2,000 people have been detained since Imamoglu was first arrested on March 19, with 316 jailed pending trial. Most face charges relating to participating in protests.

The general boycott followed calls by Ozel for people to shun companies he said supported the government, particularly media firms that did not air images of protests that saw hundreds of thousands flood streets to call for Imamoglu's release and an end to democratic backsliding.

The Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday launched a criminal investigation into the opposition's boycott calls.

Rifat Hisarciklioglu, president of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkiye, said it was “wrong” to target companies, which he said “should be kept out of political discussions.”

Meanwhile, the head of an events company who drew the ire of protesters by calling them “traitors” announced it was cancelling concerts, including those by British artists Robbie Williams and Muse as well as Norwegian singer Ane Brun that had been scheduled for later this year. (AP)

