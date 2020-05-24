Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Warns India, Says It Will Give Befitting Response in Case of Any Misadventure

Shah Mahmood Qureshi. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Islamabad, May 24: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday that his country will give "a befitting response" to India in case of "any misadventure" against it. "Pakistan wants peace and its policy of restraint should not be taken as weakness,” Qureshi told the media in his native town of Multan after offering Eid prayers. Also Read | Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority Issues SOPs For Passengers of Domestic Flights: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 24, 2020.

"A befitting response will be given to India if it goes for any misadventure against Pakistan," he was quoted as saying by the state-run Radio Pakistan.

Qureshi said he has contacted General Secretaries of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, drawing their attention towards the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir. Also Read | Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov Calls for Divine Help in Overcoming Coronavirus Pandemic.

The minister said he has also informed the chiefs of the two world bodies that India may launch a false flag operation against Pakistan to divert world attention from its own internal situation.

