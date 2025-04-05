Karwar (Karnataka) [Sri Lanka], April 5 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the newly developed infrastructure at the Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka on Saturday, which will enhance India's maritime security.

Sharing a post on X, the office of the Defence Minister wrote, "Strengthening India's Naval Power! On 05 April 2025, Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will inaugurate newly developed infrastructure at the Karwar Naval Base, a key milestone under #ProjectSeabird. This expansion enhances India's maritime security with cutting-edge facilities and advanced operational capabilities."

On Friday, preparations were underway for the Indian Navy's initiative "Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar" in the Karwar naval area, ahead of Rajnath Singh's inauguration.

Ahead of the launch of the IOS SAGAR initiative, INS Sunayna's Commanding Officer, Kamal Singh highlighted the significance of the project and explained that SAGAR is an initiative by the Government of India aimed at enhancing mutual cooperation and ensuring the safety and security of mariners in the Indian Ocean region.

While speaking with ANI, Kamal Singh said, "SAGAR' stands for Security And Growth for All in the Region. It is an initiative by the Government of India for mutual cooperation and security and safety of mariners in the Indian Ocean region."

He added, "As a maiden initiative by the government of India and the Indian Navy, IOS SAGAR has been launched with 9 friendly foreign countries and thus we have a total of 44 personnel - 12 officers and 32 sailors... This is a first-of-its-kind initiative, possibly in the world also... The flag off is planned to be done by the Defence Minister for 5th April..."

Notably, over the past decades, the Indian Navy's maritime training institutions have trained over 20,000 officers and sailors from over 50 FFC, ranging from ab initio training to trade-specific professional courses that enhance maritime expertise and capability.

In addition, the international crew was also exposed to sea training along with the Indian Navy crew of INS Sunayna by the Indian Naval Work Up team. The sea training was aimed at acclimatising the international crew with Indian Navy's systems and procedures enabling them to operate as a well-knit and cohesive unit during the forthcoming deployment.

IOS Sagar is a unique example of fostering deeper maritime understanding and promoting regional stability and cooperation. Indian Navy's collaboration with the regional Navies reaffirm commitment to safeguarding collective maritime interests and capacity building with partner nations across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). (ANI)

