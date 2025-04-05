Famous People Born on April 5: April 5 marks the birthdays of several renowned personalities from around the world. Hollywood stars like Lily James, Hayley Atwell, and Tom Riley share this date with global music icon Pharrell Williams. In the world of sports entertainment, Charlotte Flair stands out, while legendary actor Gregory Peck is also remembered on this day. From India, celebrated actress Rashmika Mandanna, veteran leader Babu Jagjivan Ram, and actors like Poonam Bajwa, Kinshuk Vaidya, Tej Sapru, and Harish Uthaman add to the list. South Korean actress Shin Min-a, singer Suneeta Rao, and American actor Mitch Pileggi also celebrate their birthdays on April 5, making it a day rich with talent and stardom. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Famous April 5 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Lily James Rashmika Mandanna Hayley Atwell Gregory Peck (5 April 1916 - 12 June 2003) Charlotte Flair Pharrell Williams Tom Riley Shin Min-a Poonam Bajwa Kinshuk Vaidya Jagjivan Ram (5 April 1908 - 6 July 1986) Harish Uthaman Tej Sapru Suneeta Rao Mitch Pileggi

