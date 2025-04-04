Copenhagen, April 04: In a tragic and rare case, a 69-year-old man from Denmark died after drinking a small amount of spoiled coconut water that had been improperly stored. The incident, reported in the Emerging Infectious Diseases journal, highlights the potential dangers of consuming expired or contaminated natural products—even in small quantities.

According to the case report, the man had sipped coconut water directly from a preshaved coconut using a straw. He noted the water tasted foul and stopped drinking after consuming only a small amount. Upon opening the coconut, he described the interior as slimy and rotten. The coconut had been sitting unrefrigerated on a kitchen table for nearly a month, despite storage recommendations advising refrigeration at 4°C–5°C. Shawarma Death in Chennai: Woman Dies of Food Poisoning Allegedly Caused by Shawarma, Case Registered.

Within hours, the man experienced nausea, vomiting, excessive sweating, confusion, and difficulty maintaining balance. He was rushed to the hospital where MRI scans revealed severe brain swelling. Despite intensive care treatment for metabolic encephalopathy—a condition caused by metabolic dysfunction affecting the brain—he was declared brain dead just 26 hours after admission. US: Woman Has Near-Death Experience After Contracting Flesh-Eating Bacteria in Bahamas, Loses Leg.

Experts warn that once a coconut is preshaved and the white flesh exposed, it becomes highly perishable. Dr. Samuel Choudhury, a food safety expert based in Singapore, advises that opened coconuts should be stored in airtight containers and refrigerated immediately. They remain safe for only 3–5 days, and freezing can extend shelf life up to six months if stored properly.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with consuming spoiled natural products and the importance of proper food storage—even with something as seemingly harmless as coconut water.

