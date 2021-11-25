Beijing [China], November 25 (ANI): China Defence Ministry said it is ready to develop cooperation with the United States, however, adding that it will not compromise on the Taiwan issue.

This comes as the US unveiled a list of 110 countries invited to attend a democracy summit in December.

The list did not include China but included Taiwan.

Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Wu Qian emphasized that China adheres to certain principles with regard to the development of relations between the armed forces of the two countries, Sputnik reported.

"These principles are that sovereignty, dignity and major interests of China cannot be violated. Especially on the Taiwan issue, on which China will not anyhow compromise. The US should have no illusions on this matter," Wu told a briefing.

The spokesman noted that maintaining healthy and stable relations between the armed forces of China and the United States serves the interests of both countries and meets the expectations of the international community. China attaches great importance to the development of relations and is ready to support exchange and cooperation with the US, he added.

On Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian criticized Taiwan's invitation to the US summit, calling on Washington to respect the "One-China" principle.

He stressed that Taiwan is "an inalienable part" of China and that Taiwan has "no other status in international law except being part of China". (ANI)

