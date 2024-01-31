Male, Jan 31 (PTI) An opposition party in the Maldives on Wednesday submitted a resolution in Parliament against the reappointment of three ministers whom the legislative body had rejected this week and demanded the government reconsider their reappointment.

North Galolhu MP Eva Abdulla, a member of The Democrats, submitted a resolution to the parliament on Wednesday, describing the reappointment of the ministers as unconstitutional, Sun.mv, a news portal, reported.

Led by the largest party in the House, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), the coalition with The Democrats, had on Monday voted to deny approval to Housing Minister Ali Haidar Ahmed, Islamic Minister Mohamed Shaheem Ali Saeed and Attorney General Ahmed Usham, while Economic Minister Mohamed Saeed narrowly survived the same fate.

However, by evening, President Mohamed Muizzu had reinstated all of them, a move that has vitiated the political atmosphere in the island nation.

The MDP-Democrats have had their daggers drawn ever since the pro-China Muizzu assumed office late last year.

The resolution by Eva Abdulla also said, “The reappointment amounted to undermining the power vested in the parliament by law to approve or reject the appointment of an individual or the dismissal of an individual to a post.”

It further described the reappointment as an infringement of the parliament's power to review the actions of the executive and the parliament's power to hold the executive branch accountable, the Sun.mv said quoting the resolution.

It also underscored that the president's action could lead to a circumstance where “Maldivian citizens' trust in the government is waivered.”

In light of these reasons, Eva said the resolution was submitted calling to prioritize national interest and reconsider the reappointment, while also calling to respect the constitution and adhere to its provisions, it said.

Meanwhile, the main opposition party, the MDP, on Monday said it is looking into the legality of Muizzu's move.

Ali Niyaz, a top MDP official, had said the reappointment of the three ministers was open to a huge legal debate. “We (the MDP party) are therefore seeking legal counsel to determine whether the president is authorised to make such a decision and also to decide the MDP's next move.

“Our stand is clear. They do not have our approval. This stand hasn't changed,” Niyaz said.

The Democrats, too, in an earlier statement, described the reappointment of the three ministers as degrading the Constitution.

