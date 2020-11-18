Baghdad [Iraq], November 18 (ANI/Sputnik): A rocket attack on Baghdad's Green Zone, which houses diplomatic missions and government buildings, killed a child and injured five more people, Iraqi security agencies said in a statement.

Seven rockets fell in the Green Zone and around it, the statement said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally in Europe Tops 15 Million Amid Surge in Infections Due to Second Wave of Pandemic.

"Of the seven rockets, four fell in the Green Zone, three - outside it, one of these three exploded in the air... as a result of the shelling, a girl was killed, five more people were injured, all of them were civilians," the agencies said on Facebook.

Security services established that the rockets had been launched from the Amin-2 area in the east of the Iraqi capital. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to US President-Elect Joe Biden on Phone, Discusses COVID-19, Climate Change; Conveys Wishes to VP-Elect Kamala Harris.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)