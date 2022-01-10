Geneva [Switzerland], January 10 (ANI): Russia has no intentions to "attack" Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"We explained to our American colleagues that we have and cannot have any plans or intentions to 'attack' Ukraine, and all measures for the combat training of our forces are carried out within our national territory," Ryabkov said following the Geneva talks on security with the US, as per Sputnik News Agency.

He noted that there was no reason to fear any kind of escalation of the scenario.

The security talks between US and Russian in Geneva concluded after roughly 7.5 hours, according to the State Department statement cited by Sputnik News Agency.

Earlier on Monday, Russia and the United States began talks in Geneva. Among the topics are the security guarantees that were proposed by Moscow and include, in particular, provisions on the mutual non-deployment of intermediate and short-range missiles and limits on military exercises, the media outlet said.

The meeting was held in a closed format at the US Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva.

The Russian delegation was headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. The US delegation is led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. (ANI)

