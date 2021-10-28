Moscow [Russia], October 28 (ANI): Russia has recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic with 40,096 fresh confirmed infections, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Thursday.

With this the total number of infections in the country reached 8,392,697, local news reported. Citing crisis center, TASS reported that the relative increase of new coronavirus infections is at the level of 0.48 per cent.

In the past 24-hour period, 3,186 new cases were recorded in St Petersburg, along with 2,639 new infections in the Moscow region. Also, during this period, 1,357 new cases were discovered in the Samara region, 794 cases - in the Nizhny Novgorod region, and 763 new cases were detected in the Voronezh region.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,159 compared to 1,123 the day before, this is a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic. At present, 885,587 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia, according to TASS.

Meanwhile, Moscow recorded 8,440 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily number since June 26. The total number of cases has reached 1,795,010. According to data from the crisis center, Moscow's coronavirus growth rate was 0.47 per cent. As many as 5,789 cases were confirmed on Wednesday, as per TASS.

As many as 235,057 patients died of the infection so far, according to the crisis center data cited by TASS. (ANI)

