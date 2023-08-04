Moscow [Russia], August 4 (ANI): Russian Defence Ministry on Friday said that it repelled separate Ukrainian drone attacks on Crimea and Black Sea naval base in southwest Russia, CNN reported.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, two uncrewed boats targeted the Novorossiysk naval base in Krasnodar province.

"In the course of repelling the attack, the uncrewed boats were visually detected and destroyed by fire from the standard weapons of Russian ships guarding the outer roadstead of the naval base," according to CNN.

Russian Defence Ministry also said that it shot down 10 drones over Crimea.

Earlier on August 1, Russia has said that Ukraine launched three drones towards Moscow on Tuesday. Russian Ministry of Defence has termed it a "terrorist attack," CNN reported.

In the statement, the Russian Ministry of Defence said, "On the night of 1 August, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to launch a terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities in Moscow... was foiled."

The ministry said that three drones were shot down, according to CNN. In the statement, the ministry said, "Two Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed in the air by air defence facilities over the territory of Odintsovo and Narofominsk districts of Moscow region."

According to the statement, a third drone was intercepted and lost control before crashing into non-residential buildings complex in Moscow. The drone struck the same building that was hit in Ukrainian drone strikes on Sunday.

The Kremlin believes there's "an obvious threat" after the latest drone strike on Moscow, Russian Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, according to CNN.

Speaking to reporters, Peskov said, "There is an obvious threat, and measures are being taken." However, he did not elaborate on the attacks and steps taken to prevent them.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the drone attacks on Moscow demonstrate that Moscow is becoming "used to a full-fledged war," according to CNN.

Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted, "Moscow is rapidly getting used to a full-fledged war, which, in turn, will soon finally move to the territory of the "authors of the war" to collect all their debts. Everything that will happen in Russia is an objective historical process. More unidentified drones, more collapse, more civil conflicts, more war." (ANI)

