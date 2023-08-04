Mumbai, August 4: A Chinese woman and her brother garnered heaps of praise on internet after they returned 30 brand-new iPhone 14 Pros worth 210,000 yuan ($30,000) that they discovered in trash cans at their apartment complex.

The Henan Province resident with the last name Chai said that on the morning of July 7, her younger brother found the new phones in two trash cans downstairs of their apartment while taking out the trash. Following a quick call to his sister from the stunned brother, they dug through the trash and found 30 iPhones. Delhi Taxi Driver Returns Lost Phone to Passenger All the Way Back to His Hotel, Passenger Shares the Heartwarming Gesture on Twitter (See Pic).

They quickly dialled the police, who found another phone in another trash can outside their building. A courier who had unintentionally left the phones on the street one day prior was identified as the owner of the missing devices after a police investigation.

The delivery worker, who went by the last name Liu, told Henan City Report that he stacked five boxes, each carrying ten new iPhone 14 Pro models, on top of the street's trash cans when organising his deliveries but failed to remove them after he departed. When Liu discovered the loss the next day, he claimed he was overcome with dread and believed "he would never be able to pay the cost of all the phones worth 350,000 yuan (US$50,000)".

The five boxes of phones were hauled away by a cleaner two hours after Liu left them there, according to CCTV footage, according to Liu's manager at the courier station. They located the cleaner, a middle-aged woman, who admitted that she had only removed the cardboard boxes to sell later and had left all the phones in the trash cans. Thane Police Return 711 Mobile Phones Stolen Worth Rs 1.2 Crore to Owners.

According to Liu's manager, the maid could not open the iPhone covers as she did not identify them. Liu's manager claimed, "She threw away phones worth 350,000 yuan for boxes worth 2 yuan." Later, they found seven more phones in the cleaner's pile of gathered trash, and according to Chai, four more were located when the courier station posted a notice close to the trash cans where she and her brother discovered the gadgets.

