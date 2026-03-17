Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence in Saudi Arabia has confirmed that several unmanned aerial vehicles were neutralised in the eastern portion of the kingdom. According to officials, the drones were "intercepted and destroyed" after being detected in the region.

This defensive action follows an earlier report from the ministry regarding a similar security operation in the same area. In that instance, Saudi forces engaged six drones, all of which were "successfully destroyed" to prevent any impact.

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In the context of these heightening tensions, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, held a telephone conversation yesterday with Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, to review regional developments, as reported by Gulf News.

During the call, the two leaders assessed the impact of escalating military actions, which they identified as presenting "grave threats to regional and global security and stability".

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The discussion, according to Gulf News, also addressed the ongoing and "blatant Iranian attacks" directed at nations throughout the region. Both parties noted that these actions constitute a "violation of sovereign rights" of the affected countries and contravene established international norms.

In light of the security situation, the leaders emphasised the necessity for an "immediate cessation of military escalation". They warned that the current trajectory endangers security both within the region and on a global scale.

Gulf News further highlighted that the President and the Crown Prince underscored the importance of "prioritising serious dialogue and diplomatic means" to resolve regional issues.

They reaffirmed their commitment to addressing these challenges in a way that effectively "preserves regional security and peace."

These developments occur as the broader conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran enters its 18th day. The crisis, which began on 28 February, was triggered by US and Israeli strikes that resulted in the death of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Since the outbreak of hostilities, Iran has consistently targeted US bases and regional interests. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)