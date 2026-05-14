India Smartphone Market Face Sharp Decline as Entry-Level Segment Sales Collapse Amid Rising Memory Costs

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India’s entry-level smartphone segment has experienced a significant downturn in the first quarter of 2026, with shipments in the sub-USD 100 category plunging by 59% year-on-year. According to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC), surging memory costs have made the production of low-cost devices increasingly unviable for manufacturers.

The collapse of the affordable segment contributed to a 4.1% decline in overall smartphone shipments, which fell to 31 million units during the January-March period. Despite the drop in volume, the market grew by 5.8% in value terms as the industry transitioned towards more expensive handsets. Tim Cook Gives 'Clues' on Global Memory Shortage Impact Following Record Apple Q1 2026 Earnings.

Smartphone Memory Inflation Impact

The share of the entry-level market has shrunk from 18% a year ago to just 8% in early 2026. IDC analysts describe this as a structural turning point, noting that brands are reducing model availability due to worsening profitability. This trend has led to "forced premiumisation," where consumers move to higher price bands out of necessity.

As a result of these inflationary pressures, the average selling price (ASP) of a smartphone in India reached a record USD 302 during the quarter, representing a 10.4% increase. This rise was driven by persistent component inflation affecting both newly launched devices and existing models in the retail chain.

India Smartphone Market Trends and Vendor Rankings

While the budget sector struggled, higher-end categories showed stronger momentum. The mid-premium segment, priced between USD 400 and USD 600, grew by 29% year-on-year, while the premium category expanded by 32%. Offline retail channels also strengthened, increasing their market share to 62% as online shipments declined. Apple Mac Shortages 2026: Mac Studio, Mac Mini and MacBook Pro Face Major Delivery Delays Amid Global Memory Constraints.

In terms of brand performance, Vivo maintained its lead with a 19.6% market share, followed by Samsung at 17.1%. OPPO emerged as the fastest-growing major brand with a 22% expansion. Apple and Motorola rounded out the top five, while Realme and Poco saw double-digit declines amid the shifting market dynamics.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).