ChatGPT Allegedly Shares Chat Query Topics, User IDs and Email Addresses With Google and Meta, Claims New Class Action Lawsuit in US

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A new class action lawsuit filed in the United States alleges that ChatGPT shares users' chat query topics, user IDs, and email addresses with Google and Meta. The complaint, filed on May 13, 2026, claims this data sharing occurs without proper consent. Lawyer Rob Freund highlighted the case on X, sharing court documents and screenshots as evidence. OpenAI has not yet issued a public response to the specific allegations. The lawsuit forms part of a growing wave of privacy-related claims against major technology companies under laws such as the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Users concerned about data practices are advised to review OpenAI’s privacy policy and consider limiting sensitive information shared in chats. The case is still in its early stages. Lawsuit Says ChatGPT Helped Plan Florida State Mass Shooting.

ChatGPT Shared User Data With Google, Meta, Alleges US Lawsuit

ChatGPT allegedly shares your chat query topics, user IDs, and email addresses with Google and Meta, according to a new class action lawsuit filed today. pic.twitter.com/w5txL6HBCk — Rob Freund (@RobertFreundLaw) May 14, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Rob Freund X Account), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).