New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Security Advisor Major General (Retd.) Tarique Ahmed Siddique called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for strengthening the Indo-Bangla friendship and standing firmly with Bangladesh in times of crisis, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

PM Modi fondly recalled his visit to Bangladesh in March 2021 and conveyed his best wishes to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Moreover, PM Modi commended the leadership of the Bangladeshi PM in ensuring the all-round development of Bangladesh and expressed his commitment to work with her to further strengthen India-Bangladesh ties.

Also Read | International Women's Day 2022: From Kamala Harris to Ursula Von Der Leyen, Here is a List of Powerful Women Leaders Around the World.

India and Bangladesh on Friday held Commerce Secretary-level talks in New Delhi on a variety of issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry informed in a press release.

The Indian delegation was led by Commerce Secretary Shri BVR Subrahmanyam, while the visiting Bangladeshi delegation was led by Senior Secretary, Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: At Least 13 Ukrainian Civilians Killed in Airstrike on Bread Factory in Kyiv, Says State Emergency Service.

Both sides held extensive discussions on a variety of issues, including the development of railway infrastructure, port infrastructure, Joint Study on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), border Haats, regional connectivity through multi-modal transportation, harmonization of standards and mutual recognition agreement, the press release said.

The two delegations also discussed the progress of the bilateral ties between the two countries in recent years with an emphasis on the development of Railway infrastructure and accompanying logistical facilities to increase commerce between the two countries.

Notably, Bangladesh is the 6th largest trade partner of India.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 14th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Trade, at the level of Joint/Additional Secretaries of India and Bangladesh had taken place to discuss issues of mutual interest.

It was also agreed that the next meetings of the JWG and Commerce Secretaries will be held in Bangladesh, at mutually convenient dates. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)