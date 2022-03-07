New Delhi, March 7: International Women's Day is celebrated every year on 8 March. The purpose of celebrating International Women's Day is to give respect to women in the society and to make women aware about their rights. Various programs, awareness campaigns are organized on the occasion of International Women's Day all over the world. Many such women become an inspiration and role model for every woman. Many women in the world remain in discussion due to their work, skills. Women across the world are shining in different sectors. They are breaking age-old patriarchal doctrines and challenging what was traditionally considered male bastions. International Women’s Day 2022 Theme: Looking Back at the IWD Themes Over the Years

Here is a list of some of the powerful women leaders in the world on International Women’s Day 2022.

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is an American politician and attorney who is the 49th and current vice president of the United States. Harris is the first female vice president and is currently the highest-ranking female official in U.S. history, as well as the first African American and first Asian American vice president.

Christine Lagarde

Lagarde is a French politician and lawyer who is the current President of the European Central Bank, a position she has held since November 1, 2019. International Women's Day 2022: Know Significance Of Purple Colour And Why People Wear Purple Dress For Celebrating The Special Day

Prior to this appointment and between July 2011 and September 2019, she was the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.

Tsai Ing-wen

Tsai Ing-wen is a Taiwanese politician and academic serving as the President of the Republic of China since 2016. A member of the Democratic Progressive Party, Tsai is the first female president of Taiwan. She has served as Chair of the DPP since 2020, and previously from 2008 to 2012 and 2014 to 2018.

Tsai's leadership through Covid time is seen as a global model in 2020, Taiwan instituted a rigorous track and trace program to prevent mass contagion. Tsai has vowed to make Taiwan an indispensable member of the world by stimulating the economy with initiatives in biotech, defence, and green energy.

Queen Elizabeth II

As the longest-reigning monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II has held a place of power on the world stage for over 65 years. Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2, 1953, in Westminster Abbey, when she was just 27. For the first time, the coronation was broadcast globally.

Queen Elizabeth has four children — Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward. Charles was made the Queen's official successor in 1969 after he was granted the title of the Prince of Wales. Queen Elizabeth II is currently 94 years old, and though the monarchy does not typically interfere with political matters, the Queen meets regularly with her prime ministers.

Ursula von der Leyen

In December 2019, Ursula von der Leyen replaced Jean-Claude Juncker as the president of the European Commission, becoming the first woman to serve in the important role. She is a German politician best known as the first woman to serve as Germany's minister of defence.

During her time as minister of defense, von der Leyen called for increased military spending in order to improve the state of Germany's defense system, in which many tanks and other military objects were not deployable. Since taking charge as president of the European Commission, she is facing one of her difficult tasks now after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2022 10:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).