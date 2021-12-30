Seoul [South Korea], December 30 (ANI/Global Economic): Seegene, a Korean molecular diagnostic company, announced on the 29th that it will export 1.7 million doses of COVID-19 test reagent to Israel.

As urgent demand for test reagent increased due to COVID-19 Omicron variant, Seegene has decided to ship products by a chartered flight. The flight will depart from Incheon Airport on the 29th, and will arrive in Israel on the 30th.

Also Read | Robin Fransman, Dutch Economist and Outspoken Skeptic of COVID-19 Vaccines Dies From Coronavirus Complications.

Seegene said that the diagnostic reagent exported to Israel can detect Omicron variants as well as existing COVID-19 viruses.

This product can detect four existing COVID-19 virus genes and five variant genes. It diagnoses Omicron variant by detecting three variant genes included in Omicron virus. (ANI/Global Economic)

Also Read | Omicron Cases Likely to Peak by End of January, 2022, Says Anthony Fauci.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)