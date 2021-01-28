Baghdad [Iraq], January 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Several people suspected of organising the recent twin terrorist attacks in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad have been detained, a member of the Iraqi parliament's defence and security committee said.

"One of the perpetrators [of the attack] is a foreigner," Badr Ziyadi said on late Wednesday, as quoted by the INA news agency.

Last week, two suicide attackers staged explosions the Bab Al Sharqi area in the Iraqi capital. After the incident, a spokesman for the Iraqi commander-in-chief said that the attackers were pursued by the country's security forces when they detonated explosive devices. The most recent data provided by media said that 32 people died and some 110 more were left injured.

The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for years due to activities of the Islamic State group, which lost all the territories previously seized in the country but continues to stage attacks across the Arab nation. (ANI/Sputnik)

