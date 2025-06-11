World News | Severe Heatwave Hits Pakistan's Punjab, Temperatures Touch 50 Deg C

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. A severe heatwave has gripped Pakistan's Punjab province, with temperatures soaring up to 50 degrees Celsius in some districts, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Wednesday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 11, 2025 07:38 PM IST
World News | Severe Heatwave Hits Pakistan's Punjab, Temperatures Touch 50 Deg C
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Lahore, Jun 11 (PTI) A severe heatwave has gripped Pakistan's Punjab province, with temperatures soaring up to 50 degrees Celsius in some districts, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Wednesday.

The heatwave is expected to continue for the next 48 to 72 hours.

Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal, Gujra­nwala, Hafizabad, Layyah and Mandi Bahauddin experienced extreme temperatures ranging between 48 deg C and 49 deg C on Tuesday and Wednesday. In Lahore, the mercury touched 45°C on Wednesday.

The extreme conditions are part of an ongoing heatwave which is likely to persist until June 13, with temperatures remaining 5 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal across the region, officials said.

The Punjab government has issued warnings to residents to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and ensure the safety of vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Residents are advised to wear light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothing.

