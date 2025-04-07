Sharjah [UAE], April 7 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) will hold its 12th meeting on Thursday morning at its headquarters in Sharjah as part of its work for the second regular session of the 11th legislative term.

The meeting will be chaired by Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council.

After the approval of the minutes of the 11th meeting, the Council's agenda includes discussing a draft law regulating the judicial authority in the Emirate of Sharjah and the report submitted by the SCC Legal and Legislative Affairs, Appeals, Suggestions, and Complaints Committee on the draft law.

The session will be attended by Counsellor Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, SCC Member and Chairman of the Sharjah Government Legal Department. (ANI/WAM)

