US stock futures fell sharply on Monday morning, following a turbulent two-day market rout triggered by President Donald Trump's announcement of unexpectedly high tariff rates on key trading partners. Despite the sharp decline, the White House remained unyielding in its stance. Over the weekend, investors were hoping for positive news about successful negotiations or at least a delay of the new tariffs set to take effect on April 9. Instead, they received no reassurance as the Trump administration pressed forward with implementing a 10% tariff which took effect on Saturday. The recent market plunge was triggered by the US's sudden decision to impose heavy tariffs on imports, particularly targeting China in a bid to protect local industries. This move sent shockwaves through global markets, affecting everything from commodities to currencies and causing a significant dip in major stock indices. What began as a normal trading day soon escalated into a full-fledged market meltdown referred to as ‘Orange Monday’, reminiscent of the infamous ‘Black Monday’ of 1987. India Ready To Negotiate With US Over Donald Trump’s 26% Import Tariffs Amid Industry Concerns, Not Planning for Retaliatory Tariffs.

What Is Black Monday And Orange Monday?

‘Black Monday’ refers to October 19, 1987, when global stock markets experienced a catastrophic and unprecedented crash. On that day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) in the United States plunged by 22.6%, marking its most significant one-day percentage drop in history. This sudden and sharp decline affected stock markets worldwide, with many significant global indices suffering massive losses. The event profoundly impacted the financial world but surprisingly, it did not lead to a prolonged economic recession. Nevertheless, Black Monday remains one of the most significant events in stock market history, highlighting the potential risks and volatility in global financial markets. US Reciprocal Tariffs: Samsung May Overhaul Global Production Strategy as US Tariffs Could Affect Its Smartphone Business.

‘Orange Monday' is being touted as the modern-day equivalent of the infamous ‘Black Monday,’ but with a twist: it’s fueled by the digital age, social media humour and global market shocks. While Black Monday refers to the catastrophic stock market crash of October 19, 1987, which saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummet by over 22%, Orange Monday refers to a more recent market downturn, often driven by political or economic factors and marked by an overwhelming reaction on social media.

While the financial world grappled with the fallout, the internet took a different approach. X (Formerly Twitter) has been flooded with memes that humorously responded to the steep market drop, with many comparing the economic crisis to a chaotic, uncontrollable event. The meme culture, known for turning even the most serious situations into moments of levity, quickly spread across the platform.

US Tariffs Spark Meme Fest Online

However, as the situation unfolds and the true economic consequences of the new tariffs come to light, it’s likely that the meme frenzy will eventually give way to more serious conversations about the long-term impact on global trade and market stability.

