Houston, Feb 12 (AP) A Texas sheriff said on Sunday that a shooter was down after a shooting at the Houston megachurch of celebrity pastor Joel Osteen on Sunday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez did not immediately provide more details in his post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Also Read | Abu Dhabi: 'Yajna' for Harmony Held at BAPS Hindu Temple Ahead of Inauguration by PM Narendra Modi.

Lakewood Church had earlier posted on social media there was an "active situation involving shots fired" at one of the largest megachurches in the US during its typically busy Sunday services.

A news conference was scheduled for later on Sunday by police and other law enforcement agencies.

Also Read | BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi Represents Connection Between Bharat and Gulf, Says Indian Envoy to UAE Sunjay Sudhir (Watch Video).

Worshippers could be seen leaving the building as authorities evacuated the church, and authorities said they were continuing to methodically search the building as a precaution. About 45,000 people attend weekly services at Lakewood.

Witnesses told reporters that they heard multiple gunshots about the time the church's 2 pm Spanish language service was set to begin.

Christina Rodriguez, who was inside the church, told Houston television station KTRK that she "started screaming, 'There's a shooter, there's a shooter'," and then she and others ran to the backside of a library inside the building, then stood in a stairway before they were told it was safe to leave.

Officials later announced a reunification centre had been set up at a nearby gym for people to find their loved ones.

About 45,000 people attend weekly services at Lakewood, making it the third largest megachurch in the US, according to the Hartford Institute for Religion Research. Osteen's televised sermons reach about 100 countries. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)