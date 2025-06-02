Monrovia [Liberia], June 2 (ANI): The Group 4 delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Liberia, Richard Nagbe Koon, and the Group of Representatives on Monday.

The Shiv Sena MP highlighted the strong ties between the two nations and underlined India's long-standing fight against terrorism. Referring to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 innocent tourists, he said, while India does not seek conflict, it responds with full force when provoked.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: 3 Killed As Israel Defence Forces Open Fire a Kilometer Away From Gaza Aid Site, Health Officials Say.

While speaking at the meeting, Shrikant Shinde said, "We share a very special relation for a very long time. So, we are here in Liberia, and it supports and stands with us. India will be supporting the candidature of a non-permanent member of the UNSC. I congratulate you on that...We are carrying a message against terrorism. India has been fighting terrorism for a long time...But this time, in Pahalgam, on 22nd April, the innocent lives were lost who were there for their vacation... No one wants war, but whenever there's a war, we retaliate with complete force..."

Earlier in the day, the all-party delegation met with Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr, the President of the Republic of Liberia. Sarah Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia and other leaders were also present in this meeting.

Also Read | Gautam Adani-Led Adani Group Faces New Probe in US Over Alleged Iranian LPG Imports: Report.

An all-party delegation arrived in Liberia on Saturday (local time), where they were warmly welcomed by the Representative and Chairman of the Executive of the House of Representatives of Liberia, Sekou S Kanneh and the Ambassador of India to Liberia, Manoj Bihari Verma.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy are also part of the Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde-led delegation.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)