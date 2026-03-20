Singapore, March 20 (ANI): Singapore Airlines has cancelled two of its flights between Singapore and Dubai until April 30, citing the evolving situation in the West Asia conflict, according to the advisory issued on Friday.

In an advisory, the airline said flights SQ494 departing Singapore for Dubai and SQ495 departing Dubai for Singapore will remain suspended during this period.

Also Read | What Is Blackout Social Media Challenge? Texas Girl's Death Sparks Urgent Warning for Parents.

"Due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, the following Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights will be cancelled until 30 April 2026: SQ494 departing Singapore for Dubai and SQ495 departing Dubai for Singapore," the airline said.

The airline added that the situation remains fluid and additional services could also be affected.

Also Read | Epstein Files: Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit Talks About Her Ties to Jeffrey Epstein for First Time.

"As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected. Customers may visit SIA's Flight Status page (https://tinyurl.com/389fx3ys) for the latest information on their flights, " it said.

According to the advisory, passengers impacted by the cancellations will be offered alternative travel arrangements or a full refund for the unused portion of their tickets.

"Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket, " the airline said.

Singapore Airlines said customers who booked tickets directly with the airline can request refunds through its assistance request form, while those who booked through travel agents or partner airlines should contact their respective booking providers.

"SIA customers who booked directly with us may use our Assistance Request Form (https://tinyurl.com/4waymkx5) to seek the refund. For bookings made through travel agents or partner airlines, customers are advised to contact their travel agent or purchasing airline directly for assistance, the airline said.

The airline also advised passengers to update their contact details through the 'Manage Booking' feature on its website or subscribe to mobile notifications to receive updates about flight status.

"Customers are also strongly advised to update their contact details via the 'Manage Booking' function (https://tinyurl.com/yxnjycdx) on our website or subscribe to a mobile notification service (https://tinyurl.com/pnd8ex3w) to receive updates to their flight status," the airline said.

The airline apologised to affected passengers for the disruption.

"SIA apologises to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused," the advisory added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)