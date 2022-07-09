Singapore, July 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 8,659 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,523,881.

Of the new cases, 799 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 7,860 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Anti-Government Protesters Set Fire to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's Private Residence in Colombo ( Watch Video ).

Among the PCR cases, 771 were local transmissions and 28 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 7,604 local transmissions and 256 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 681 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 15 cases in intensive care units.One death was reported from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 1,428, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Updates: Bandula Gunawardana First Cabinet Minister to Resign After PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Steps Down; All Party Interim Government in Next Few Days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)