Washington [US], May 1 (ANI): US President Joe Biden had the press corps in splits with his humorous take on a host of issues, including his predecessor Donald Trump and also his falling approval rating, during the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Addressing the annual gathering of journalists and politicos on Sunday, Biden covered a slew of topics, including low approval ratings, Predecessor Donald Trump and the January 6 insurrection on the US Capitol in 2021.

"Thanks for the introduction. And special thanks to 42 per cent of the people who applauded. I am excited to be around a group of Americans who have lower approval ratings than I have," Biden said while referring to the recent survey of his record-low approval rating amid the growing inflation in the US and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"This is the first time, a President attended this dinner in six years. It's understandable, we had a horrible plague, following two years of COVID-19," he said while referring to Donald Trump.

During his speech, Biden even hinted at standing for re-election and took shots at Fox news which leans towards the Republicans.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner was held after a two-year hiatus.

This event is organised by the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA), which is an organization of journalists, who cover the White House and the US president.

Trevor Noah, the South African comedian, headlined the event. He is the first African to host the White House Correspondent Dinner.

On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden "has a very good sense of humour" and is working hard on his speech.

He is the first President to speak at the annual event since 2016. (ANI)

