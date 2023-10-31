Tel Aviv [Israel], October 31 (ANI): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday said that a soldier captured by the Hamas terror group has been rescued during ground operations and she is now with her family.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has congratulated the IDF and Shin Bet for this "important achievement" and stressed that the release of the soldier showcases their commitment to the release of all the abductees.

According to IDF, Pvt Ori Megidish was abducted by Hamas on October 7. Taking to X, IDF stated, "She is home. PVT Megidish was abducted by Hamas on October 7. Tonight, she was released during ground operations. Ori is now home with her family."

Netanyahu called terrorists of Hamas "monsters" and stated that Israel would continue to hunt them down. He hailed the Shin Bet security agency and IDF for rescuing the soldier captured by Hamas.

Taking to X, Netanyahu said, "Last night our forces freed the female soldier Pvt Uri Magidish from Hamas captivity. Ori was kidnapped on the black morning of October 7. Welcome home, Uri. I congratulate the Shin Bet and the IDF for this important and exciting achievement, an achievement that expresses our commitment to the release of all the abductees."

"The entire nation of Israel salutes the Shin Bet and salutes the IDF. And to the terrorists of Hamas and ISIS, I say - you are monsters. We will continue to pursue you, we will continue to hunt you down. We will cripple you until you fall at our feet," he added.

Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen has praised Israel's Defence Forces and the Shin Bet security agency for the safe rescue of Pvt Ori Megidish.

In a post shared on X, Cohen stated, "Blessed is the forbidden! Kudos to the IDF and the Shin Bet for the safe rescue of soldier Uri Magidish. Good news for all the people of Israel. We will continue to work for the release of all the abductees!"

On Sunday, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the military has so far notified the families of 239 hostages that their loved ones are being held in the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel reported. He said that the number is not final as the military continues to carry out investigations on new information.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is making "systematic progress" in its military campaign against Hamas. He made the remarks at the start of the war cabinet meeting, The Times of Israel reported.

He said that the IDF "has expanded its ground entry into the Gaza Strip. It is doing it in measured, very powerful steps, making systematic progress one step at a time," according to The Times of Israel report.

Israel Air Forces said that IDF forces have been continuing their ground operations in the Gaza Strip for the past few hours.

Taking to X, Israel Air Forces said, "IDF forces have been continuing their ground operations in the Gaza Strip for the past few hours. IDF fighters with the help of combat helicopters and remote manned aircraft, directed by the forces, eliminated terrorist squads that tried to attack the forces." (ANI)

