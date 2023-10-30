New Delhi, October 30: The United Kingdom has issued a travel advisory to its citizens travelling to the UAE amid likely risk of terrorist attacks there. "Before you travel, check the ‘Entry requirements’ section for the UAE’s current entry restrictions and requirements. These may change with little warning. Monitor this advice for the latest updates and stay in contact with your travel provider," the advisory said.

A number of missiles and unmanned aerial systems (drones) were launched into the UAE from Yemen in early 2022, targetting infrastructure and high profile locations, some of which were in populated areas. The vast majority of these missiles and drones were intercepted and destroyed but there were a small number of casualties. France: Atleast 20 Jewish Schools Reportedly Evacuated After Anonymous Bomb Threat in Paris.

On January 17, 2022, the UAE authorities confirmed a Houthi attack on civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi, which caused the death of three civilians. On January 24, 2022, the UAE authorities announced that their air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting the UAE and that there were no casualties. On January 31, 2022, the UAE authorities announced their air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile targeting the UAE and that there were no casualties," it said.

"Further attacks are likely. If an incident does occur, you should monitor local media reports and follow the advice of the local authorities. There is a possibility of an increased threat against Western interests, including against UK citizens. You should remain vigilant and keep up to date with the latest developments, including via the media and this travel advice," the advisory said. Israel-Hamas War: Flight From Israel to Russia's Dagestan Diverted After Pro-Palestinian Protesters Storm Airport (Watch Videos).

"Around 1.5 million British nationals visit the UAE every year. Most visits are trouble-free. Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in the UAE...The UAE is a Muslim country. Laws and customs are very different to those in the UK. You should respect local traditions, customs, laws and religions at all times. There may be serious penalties for doing something that might not be illegal in the UK," it added.

