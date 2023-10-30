Tel Aviv, October 30: In a major boost, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have freed a soldier who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 from the Gaza Strip.

The IDF and the Israel Security Agency (ISA), in a joint statement on Monday, said that they have freed Private Ori Megidish during IDF ground operations in Gaza. The soldier was medically checked, is doing well, and has met her family. Israel-Hamas War: Israel Expands Ground Assault Into Gaza As Fears Rise Over Airstrikes Near Crowded Hospitals.

She is home. PVT Megidish was abducted by Hamas on October 7. Tonight, she was released during ground operations. Ori is now home with her family. pic.twitter.com/7Arr9835Ws — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 30, 2023

The joint statement said that the IDF and the ISA will continue to do everything it takes in order to release the hostages.

