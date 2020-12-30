London, Dec 29 (AP) Some people in Britain have received their second and final dose of coronavirus vaccine as the country's immunisation program rolls on.

Margaret Keenan, 91, who became the first person in the U.K. to get a vaccine on December 8, had the follow-up injection Tuesday at a hospital in the central England city of Coventry.

Hospital chief executive Andy Hardy says: “We were delighted to welcome Margaret Keenan back to Coventrys University Hospital today to safely receive the second dose of the vaccination after she became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 (vaccine) following its clinical approval.”

The vaccine developed by Pfizer and German firm BioNTech is given in two doses three weeks apart. Its developers say it conferred 95 per cent immunity in clinical trials. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)