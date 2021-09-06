Seoul [South Korea], September 6 (ANI/Global Economic): The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) announced on the 3rd that it has ordered to suspend the sales and recall Chinese pickled food products sold by 'Alpine Research,' an imported food seller located in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

The products to be recalled are products whose expiration date is labeled as 'April 19, 2023.' The MFDS explained that sennoside was detected in these products.

The sennoside is restricted to be used only for medicines and cannot be used for food products. It is mainly used in medicines for constipation, and if this ingredient is abused, it can cause side effects such as diarrhea, stomachache, and vomiting.

An official from the MFDS said, "Consumers who purchased the product should return it to where they bought. If there are illegal food-related activities, please report it by junk food report call (1399)." (ANI/Global Economic)

