World News | South Korea Reports 40 New Coronavirus Cases, Biggest Jump in Nearly 50 Days

World. (File Image)

Seoul, May 27 (AP) South Korea has reported 40 new coronavirus cases for its biggest daily jump in nearly 50 days, causing alarm in a country where millions of children are returning to school.

Figures from the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday brought national totals to 11,265 cases and 269 deaths.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Calls Meeting With Alliance Partners at Varsha Bungalow Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 27, 2020.

All but four of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have been scrambling to stem transmissions linked to nightclubs, karaoke rooms and an e-commerce warehouse.

Three cases were linked to international arrivals.

Also Read | China Lodges Strong Protest with India Over Virtual Presence of Indian MPs at Swearing-in Ceremony of Taiwan's Re-elected President Tsai.

A steady rise in cases in the greater capital area over the past few weeks has raised concern as officials proceed with a phased reopening of schools, which began with high school seniors last week.

More than 2 million high school juniors, middle school seniors, first and second graders and kindergarten students were expected to return to school on Wednesday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)