Seoul, Aug 23 (AP) South Korea has added 397 new coronavirus cases, counting its tenth straight day of triple-digit increases as the speed of viral spread nears the levels the country saw during the worst of its outbreak in spring.

The resurgence, which began in the densely populated capital area before spreading to practically every major city and provincial town over the past week, is a major setback for the country that had been eager to tout its hard-won gains against the virus.

Also Read | Donald Trump Slams FDA for Slowing Down Human Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine.

After avoiding stringent social distancing measures because of concerns over a fragile economy, officials have now banned large gatherings, closed nightspots, beaches and churches and removed fans from professional sports in a desperate effort to stem transmissions.

Sunday's daily jump in infections marked the third-consecutive day of over 300 and the highest since the 483 cases reported on March 7, when the country was dealing with a spike of transmissions in its southeastern region.

Also Read | Pakistani Military Establishment Has Sold Pakistan to China, Says MQM Founder Altaf Hussain.

The KCDC linked 297 of the new cases to the Seoul metropolitan area, home to half of the country's 51 million population, where health workers have struggled to track infections tied to various sources, including churches, schools, restaurants and workplaces.

Cases were also reported in other major cities such as Busan. Gwangju, Daejeon and Daegu, the epicenter of the country's previous major outbreak in late February and March. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)