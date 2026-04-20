South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and First Lady Kim Hea-kyung pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat during their state visit to India (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 20: South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, accompanied by his wife Kim Hea-kyung, visited Rajghat on Monday to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. During the visit, the President and the First Lady laid a wreath at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, a gesture serving as a significant mark of respect as both nations continue to strengthen their diplomatic and cultural ties. Preceding the visit to the memorial, the South Korean leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt, marking a significant start to the second day of his high-profile state visit to India.

The visiting leader was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the reception featuring a vibrant display of welcome by children dressed in traditional attire, waving the national flags of both India and South Korea. South Korea President Lee Jae-Myung Arrives in India on First State Visit in 8 Years, Signals Strategic Reset (See Pics).

South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung Pays Homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

President Lee, along with the First Lady, had landed in the national capital on Sunday for a three-day official tour. Upon their arrival at the airport, they were received by Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra.

Highlighting the diplomatic significance of the trip, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) observed that the visit represents an "important milestone" in advancing the "Special Strategic Partnership" between the two countries.

In a social media post on X, the MEA noted: "President Lee was received by Shri Harsh Malhotra, MoS, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The visit marks an important milestone in advancing the India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership."

Reflecting the immediate start to diplomatic engagements, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on President Lee on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties. Expressing his views on X, the EAM stated he was "honoured to call on President Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea as he begins his State Visit to India." He further noted that he "values his commitment to deepen India-Korea relations across multiple domains," while voicing optimism that the upcoming deliberations with PM Modi would "further strengthen our Special Strategic Partnership".

Following these preliminary discussions, the South Korean President is scheduled to hold extensive bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi later today. The agenda is expected to cover a wide array of sectors, including shipbuilding, trade, investments, AI, semiconductors, and critical and emerging technologies, alongside cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The MEA added that the two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Subsequent to the talks, Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for the visiting dignitary. Furthermore, President Lee is slated to meet with President Droupadi Murmu, who will host a state banquet in his honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Emphasising the shared foundations of the relationship, the MEA said, "India and the ROK share a multifaceted partnership rooted in ancient civilisational ties and shared values of democracy and the rule of law." "The visit of President Lee underscores the shared aspiration of both countries to further strengthen the existing areas of cooperation while expanding collaboration in new and emerging areas of mutual interest."

This visit follows a year of sustained high-level contact, building on two previous meetings between PM Modi and President Lee in 2025, held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg and the G7 Summit in Canada.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)