New Delhi, April 19: The President of South Korea, Lee Jae-myung, accompanied by First Lady Kim Hea-kyung, arrived in India on Sunday, marking a significant pivot in New Delhi-Seoul relations, being the first state visit by a South Korean leader in over eight years.

In a post on X, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs wrote, "A very warm welcome to H.E. President Lee Jae Myung of Republic of Korea as he arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit to India. This is President Lee's first visit to President Lee was received by Shri Harsh Malhotra, MoS, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The visit marks an important milestone in advancing the - Special Strategic Partnership." President Lee Jae-myung, who took office in June 2025, arrived in New Delhi today for a three-day visit accompanied by First Lady Kim Hea-kyung. Korean President Lee Jae-myung to 'shortly' Arrive in New Delhi for State Visit: MEA.

The visit is being framed as a crucial step for South Korea's "Global South" diplomacy and a "reboot" of the Special Strategic Partnership. India and South Korea elevated their ties to a "Special Strategic Partnership" in 2015, and since then, cooperation between the two countries has broadened significantly. Both sides have focused on enhancing collaboration in areas such as advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, defence production, green energy, infrastructure development, and digital innovation.

South Korean companies have also played a growing role in India's industrial and consumer sectors, while Indian firms have deepened their presence in the Korean market. The arrival of the South Korean President is expected to provide fresh momentum to ongoing bilateral initiatives and open discussions on expanding trade and investment opportunities. India has been actively working to strengthen its engagement with Indo-Pacific partners, and South Korea remains a key pillar in this broader regional vision.

The President's itinerary is packed with high-level engagements designed to solidify ties between Seoul and New Delhi. His first major engagement will be a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to set the stage for the executive talks to follow. On Monday, the President will receive a formal Ceremonial Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan before paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. The centrepiece of the visit will be a bilateral summit at Hyderabad House, where President Lee will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to Pay State Visit to India from April 19-21.

India Welcomes South Korea President Lee Jae-myung in First State Visit

A very warm welcome to H.E. President Lee Jae Myung of Republic of Korea as he arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit to India. This is President Lee’s first visit to 🇮🇳 President Lee was received by Shri Harsh Malhotra, MoS, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Road… pic.twitter.com/FblVSU1xh5 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 19, 2026

The discussions are expected to culminate in the exchange of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), likely focusing on critical technologies: cooperation in semiconductors and green energy; defence production by strengthening the "Make in India" initiative through Korean engineering; and economic trade by expanding the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Following the summit, the leaders will issue joint press statements to outline their shared vision for a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Recognising the vital role of the private sector, President Lee will participate in a Business Forum at the iconic Bharat Mandapam. This forum will bring together industry titans from both nations to explore investment opportunities and supply chain resilience. The state visit will conclude with a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, signifying the deep cultural and political respect between the two nations, the MEA statement added.

Beyond economic and strategic ties, India and South Korea share strong cultural linkages, with growing interest in Korean culture in India and increasing visibility of Indian heritage and traditions in South Korea. These people-to-people exchanges have added depth to the bilateral relationship. The visit comes at a time when both countries are navigating a rapidly evolving global geopolitical environment, making strategic partnerships more significant than ever.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)